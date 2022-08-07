  • Home
CUET UG 2022: For Those Affected By Technical Glitches, A New Exam Date

CUET UG 2022 will be held between August 24 to 28, 2022, said UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 7, 2022 11:43 am IST

CUET UG 2022: For Those Affected By Technical Glitches, A New Exam Date
CUET UG 2022 will be held between August 24 to 28
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET UG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) exam for candidates affected due to technical glitches will be held between August 24 to 28, 2022 following representations received from candidates to shift their exam dates scheduled between August 12 to 14, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in his tweet informed. The phase III of the exam will be held on August 17, 18, and 20.

The CUET UG 2022 exam earlier postponed to August 12 to 14 which was scheduled between August 4 to 6 due to administrative and technical reasons. The National Testing Agency had given option to the affected candidates to choose dates other than August 12 to 14, following which a total of 15,811 candidates requested change in exam dates.

In his series of tweets, UGC Chairman cited the reason for the postponement of exams to August 24 to 28 from August 12 to 14, 2022. "Similarly, many candidates have approached NTA requesting not to schedule their examination between 12 to 14 August as a series of festivals are falling during this period." "Also, many candidates had requested for date/city change of CUET (UG) – 2022 examination after 10 August 2022 onwards as the cities allotted to them in Phase II (04 to 06 August 2022) were not suitable to them," as per the thread.

