CUET UG 2022: For Those Affected By Technical Glitches, A New Exam Date

CUET UG 2022 will be held between August 24 to 28

CUET UG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) exam for candidates affected due to technical glitches will be held between August 24 to 28, 2022 following representations received from candidates to shift their exam dates scheduled between August 12 to 14, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in his tweet informed. The phase III of the exam will be held on August 17, 18, and 20.

In Phase II of CUET-UG, for a few examination Centres, due to administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examinations earlier scheduled between 04 to 06 August 2022 were postponed to 12 - 14 August 2022. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) August 7, 2022

The CUET UG 2022 exam earlier postponed to August 12 to 14 which was scheduled between August 4 to 6 due to administrative and technical reasons. The National Testing Agency had given option to the affected candidates to choose dates other than August 12 to 14, following which a total of 15,811 candidates requested change in exam dates.

Considering the above requests, it has been decided that in place of 12 to 14 August 2022, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examination for all these candidates will now be conducted between 24 to 28 August 2022, and fresh Admit Card will be issued well before the date of Examination. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) August 7, 2022

The Phase III of the examination on 17, 18, and 20 August 2022 will be conducted as per schedule informed earlier to the candidates. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website https://t.co/cUvZGrYigp for the latest updates regarding the examination. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) August 7, 2022

In his series of tweets, UGC Chairman cited the reason for the postponement of exams to August 24 to 28 from August 12 to 14, 2022. "Similarly, many candidates have approached NTA requesting not to schedule their examination between 12 to 14 August as a series of festivals are falling during this period." "Also, many candidates had requested for date/city change of CUET (UG) – 2022 examination after 10 August 2022 onwards as the cities allotted to them in Phase II (04 to 06 August 2022) were not suitable to them," as per the thread.