CUET UG Exam 2022: The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022) exam dates have been announced. The CUET UG 2022 exam will be held on July 15, July 16, July 19, July 20, August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8, and August 10. The CUET UG 2022 will be conducted in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will also reopen the CUET 2022 UG application window. Candidates can apply online for CUET UG and make corrections to the application form between June 23 and June 24. Visit here to see the detailed schedule information.

"Since, it is the only exam for entry into Central University System (UG Courses), the Registration is once again being opened for one last time on the demand of the Candidates. All the candidates who are interested to apply for the said Examination are advised to visit the website (cuet.samarth.ac.in) and complete the application process," an NTA statement issued today said.

As of now, NTA said, 9,50,804 candidates have registered for admission into 86 universities out of which there are 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities.

Candidates can appear for CUET in any of the 13 mediums being offered, select any combination out of 33 languages and 27 unique subjects. One candidate has applied to more than five universities, on an average, and there are more than 54,000 unique combination of subjects chosen by various applicants, the NTA statement added.

Candidates are also advised to keep visiting the NTA websites -- cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in for further updates with regards to the examination. NTA has also provided helpline email IDs and numbers for queries related to the examination. These are -- cuetug@nta.ac.in and 011-40759000 / 011-6922 7700.