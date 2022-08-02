  • Home
CUET UG Admit Card 2022 For Phase 2 Exams Out; Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 admit card today, August 2.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 2, 2022 11:07 am IST
CUET UG admit card 2022 phase two exam released

CUET UG Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 admit card today, August 2. Candidates can download their CUET 2022 UG admit card from the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. To download the CUET hall ticket, aspirants have to log in with application number, date of birth and captcha code. CUET UG 2022 phase two exam will organise between August 4 and August 20, 2022.

The CUET admit card will include details like candidate's name, photograph, roll number, exam venue, shift timing and important instructions for the exam day. Candidates will have to adhere to the guidelines mentioned on the admit card. The examination will be held in two slots for students who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology subjects. About 6.8 lakh aspirants registered for the second phase exam.

The NTA will release the CUET UG admit card 2022 on the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates have to log in with application number, date of birth and captcha code to access the CUET admit card download window. Verify details and instructions mentioned on the admit card PDF and download it. Take a few printouts of CUET UG hall ticket for future reference.

Direct Link: CUET UG Admit Card 2022

Candidates are required to carry a hard copy of the CUET UG admit card 2022 along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. No candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall without showing these documents. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card for CUET UG– 2022, they can contact on 011-40759000 or send an email at cuetug@nta.ac.in.

Common University Entrance Test
