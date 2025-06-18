CUET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key Out, Challenge Window Open Till June 20

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys, question papers, and recorded responses for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key and raise objections, if any, on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG 2025 was held in multiple shifts from May 13 to June 4, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across India and overseas. A total of 13,54,699 candidates had registered for the exam.

The window for challenging the answer key is open from June 17 to June 20 (11 PM). To raise a challenge, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Payment can be made through credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI. No challenges will be accepted after the deadline or without the processing fee.

All objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be updated accordingly for all candidates. The final result will be based on this revised answer key. However, individual candidates will not be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of their challenge.

"No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final," the official notice reads.

CUET UG 2025 Answer Key: Here's How To Raise Objection

Go to the website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click 'Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key'.

Login with your application number and password

Click on "view question paper" for marked/recorded responses and to view or challenge the answer keys

Select the link "Click to view/Challenge Answer Key".

The Question IDs in the answer key list are not presented in sequential order

Candidates are advised to refer to the question paper and match the corresponding question IDs to those listed in the answer key

The ID next to the question under the column 'Correct Option(s)' stands for the correct answer key to the question.

If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box.

Upload supporting documents in which you can select 'Choose File' and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file).

After clicking your desired option, scroll down, 'Submit and review Claims' and move to the next screen.

You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged.

Click on 'Modify your Claims' in case you wish to modify the claims OR 'Final Submit'.

After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your Challenges.

Pay the fee by clicking on 'Pay Now'. The claims will be saved finally after successful payment of requisite fee.

Select mode of payment and pay your fee Of Rs 200 for each question challenged.

In case of any difficulty, candidates can reach out at the helpline number 011-40759000. They are also advised to visit the official NTA website, cuet.nta.nic.in, for the latest updates.