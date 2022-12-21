CUET UG 2023 Application From February First Week: UGC

  • Home
CUET UG application will start in the first week of February 2023. The exams will be held in May-June.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 21, 2022 10:55 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which has already announced the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) dates, will start the application from the first week of February 2023. The CUET UG 2023 is set to be held between May 21 and 31. The testing agency has also reserved June 1 to June 7 for CUET 2023 exams.

Latest: Boost your CUET Exam 2023 Preparation & Get Unlimited Mock tests, 10000+ Question Bank, Study Material & much more. Click Here

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET UG Model Question Paper. Free Download! | CUET 2023 Syllabus Subject-wise. Check Now

CUET UG is held as an entrance test to shortlist candidates for admission to undergraduate programmes at central universities across the country and other participating state universities was introduced this year to streamline the UG admission process.

“Application process for #CUET-UG 2023 is likely to be started in the first week of February 2023,” UGC said in a social media post.

“The examination will be conducted between the 21st and 31st of May 2023,” it added.

According to a UGC statement issued on December 21, the number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. A candidate, UGC adds, can take as many as six domain subjects in addition to one or two languages and the General test. CUET UG results will be announced in the third week of June 2023.

Also, the admission process is expected to end by July 2023 and colleges and universities can begin the academic sessions by August 1, 2023.

Common University Entrance Test (UG)
