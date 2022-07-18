CUET UG 2022: What For Candidates Who Missed Day 1 Of Entrance Test

NTA is expectedly to provide a second chance to those candidates who missed CUET 2022 on day 1

The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 is underway. The entrance test is being held in two phases -- phase 1 which started on July 15 and phase 2 which will start in August. On the first day of the test on July 15, many candidates missed the exams due to the last-minute change in the exam centre venue. Although UGC Chairman has already said such candidates will not get any second chance to appear for the test, the National Testing Agency (NTA), as per reports, is saying that a second chance will be provided to those candidates after verifying their claims.

The report said that as many as 12 candidates missed exams due to the last-minute change of CUET 2022 exam centre. Vineet Joshi, director general of NTA, as per the report said: “We have received grievances from 12 candidates so far. Their claims will be looked into on a case-to-case basis after ascertaining the evidence in consultation with the University Grants Commission (UGC).”

The exam at two centres in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri and Punjab's Pathankot was cancelled due to technical issues.

"Over 190 candidates who were to appear at the two centres will not be allowed to appear in the second phase in August. At other centres, the candidates who could not appear due to changes in exam centres will also get another chance," a senior NTA official said earlier.