CUET UG 2022 Exam Today; Important Instructions For Candidates
CUET UG 2022 will be held from July 15 onwards. Candidates need to check these COVID-19 guidelines, important instructions at the exam centre
CUET UG 2022: Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) - 2022 exam is to be conducted from today, July 15 onwards. National Testing Agency (NTA) has already issued the CUET UG admit card and important advisory for candidates on its official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates are informed to strictly adhere to the instructions while appearing for the CUET examination. The date of exam, shift, course and venue of the test centre is mentioned on the CUET admit card downloaded from NTA's website. CUET UG 2022 Live Updates
While appearing for the CUET UG 2022 examination, candidates have to keep in mind the following instructions:
- Candidates are advised to report at the examination centre in advance to get familiarised with the location and means of reaching the venue of the test
- The reporting time and the gate closing time at the test centre are mentioned on the CUET admit card of the candidate. Once the gate is closed, candidates will not be allowed to enter the test venue
- Candidates have to carry a hard copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof and one passport size photograph
- Candidates are not allowed to enter the test centre wearing their own face masks. The face mask will be provided at the test centre
- Aspirants will be allotted seats indicating roll numbers at the test centre. They have to identify their seating place as per the roll number
- No candidate is allowed to carry any instrument, Geometry, pencil box, handbag, purse or any kind of paper, stationery, textual material (printed or written material),
- Candidates are not allowed to carry any electronic gadget, mobile phone, earphone, microphone, pager, calculator, DocuPen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder or other electronic devices
- The rough sheets will be provided to candidates in the examination hall for any calculation or writing work. Candidates have to hand over the same to the invigilator on completion of the test
- If a candidate is indulged in unfair means practices, his/ her candidature will be cancelled and will be debarred for 3 years in the future.