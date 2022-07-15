CUET UG 2022 Exam Today; Important Instructions For Candidates

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET UG 2022 exam day guidelines

CUET UG 2022: Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) - 2022 exam is to be conducted from today, July 15 onwards. National Testing Agency (NTA) has already issued the CUET UG admit card and important advisory for candidates on its official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates are informed to strictly adhere to the instructions while appearing for the CUET examination. The date of exam, shift, course and venue of the test centre is mentioned on the CUET admit card downloaded from NTA's website. CUET UG 2022 Live Updates

While appearing for the CUET UG 2022 examination, candidates have to keep in mind the following instructions: