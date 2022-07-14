CUET UG 2022 Starts Tomorrow; Things To Carry To The Exam Centre

  • Home
CUET 2022: The CUET 2022 exam guidelines include shift timing and lists of items the applicants can carry to exam centres.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 14, 2022 7:40 pm IST

New Delhi:

With around 14.9 lakh aspirants this year, CUET will be held from tomorrow, July 15 for admission to undergraduate programmes in Central Universities. The CUET 2022 exam guidelines include shift timing and lists of items the applicants can carry to exam centres. The CUET UG 2022 is scheduled to be held in two slots, first from 9 am to 12:15 pm and the second between 3 pm and 6:45 pm.

The cuet.samarth.ac.in website is hosting the CUET phase 1 admit cards. To access the phase 1 CUET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth. In addition to the CUET UG admit cards, candidates will be required to carry along with them a valid ID proof.

5 Points On Guidelines From NTA Official Website For CUET 2022

  1. Candidates are advised to check the reporting time at the centre, gate closing time of centre, shift and timings of test, venue of test following as indicated on the CUET UG admit card

  1. CUET aspirants should report to the exam centres before the reporting time

  1. The candidate must download and print all pages that come with their admit card and carry to the exam centre. The document required for CUET exam hall are listed below:

  • All pages of the CUET 2022 admit card clearly printed on A4 size sheets

  • Valid photo ID proof

  • Copy of same photograph that was used in application form to paste on attendance sheet

  • PwD certificate where applicable

  • Documents related to scribes where applicable

  1. Other items allowed in NEET exam hall:

  • Water in transparent bottle

  • Mask

  • Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)

  1. Valid ID Proof for CUET 2022: Only the following documents will be accepted as valid ID proof:

  • PAN card

  • Driving License

  • Voter ID

  • Passport

  • Aadhaar Card (With photograph)

  • E-Aadhaar

  • Ration Card

  • 12th Class Board Admit Card

