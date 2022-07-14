CUET UG 2022 Starts Tomorrow; Things To Carry To The Exam Centre
CUET 2022: The CUET 2022 exam guidelines include shift timing and lists of items the applicants can carry to exam centres.
With around 14.9 lakh aspirants this year, CUET will be held from tomorrow, July 15 for admission to undergraduate programmes in Central Universities. The CUET 2022 exam guidelines include shift timing and lists of items the applicants can carry to exam centres. The CUET UG 2022 is scheduled to be held in two slots, first from 9 am to 12:15 pm and the second between 3 pm and 6:45 pm.
The cuet.samarth.ac.in website is hosting the CUET phase 1 admit cards. To access the phase 1 CUET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth. In addition to the CUET UG admit cards, candidates will be required to carry along with them a valid ID proof.
5 Points On Guidelines From NTA Official Website For CUET 2022
Candidates are advised to check the reporting time at the centre, gate closing time of centre, shift and timings of test, venue of test following as indicated on the CUET UG admit card
CUET aspirants should report to the exam centres before the reporting time
The candidate must download and print all pages that come with their admit card and carry to the exam centre. The document required for CUET exam hall are listed below:
All pages of the CUET 2022 admit card clearly printed on A4 size sheets
Valid photo ID proof
Copy of same photograph that was used in application form to paste on attendance sheet
PwD certificate where applicable
Documents related to scribes where applicable
Other items allowed in NEET exam hall:
Water in transparent bottle
Mask
Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)
Valid ID Proof for CUET 2022: Only the following documents will be accepted as valid ID proof:
PAN card
Driving License
Voter ID
Passport
Aadhaar Card (With photograph)
E-Aadhaar
Ration Card
12th Class Board Admit Card