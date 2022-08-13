  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET UG 2022 Revised Exam Dates Out; Details Here

CUET UG 2022 Revised Exam Dates Out; Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the dates for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2022. NTA has announced the CUET revised exam dates on its official website.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 13, 2022 9:01 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NTA Issues CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Admit Card; Direct Link To Download
CUET UG Phase 4 Postponed For 11,000 Candidates To Accommodate Choice City For Exam Centre
Glitch-Free CUET On Day 5, Another Chance For Itanagar Students Who Missed Exam Due To Landslide
CUET UG 2022 Held On August 8 Conducted Well In Both Session, Says UGC Chairman
CUET Cancelled At Some Centres Following Reports Of Sabotage: UGC Chairman
'NTA Takes Measures To Conduct CUET UG 2022 Exam Smoothly,' Says UGC Chairman
CUET UG 2022 Revised Exam Dates Out; Details Here
CUET 2022 Exam Date Sheet

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the dates for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2022. NTA has announced the CUET revised exam dates on its official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET 2022 phase 4 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 17, 18 and 20, 2022. NTA has also issued the CUET UG 2022 admit card for phase four exam today, August 13. Candidates need to log in with their application number, date of birth and captcha code to download the CUET phase 4 admit card.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!
Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here
Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

Admissions at UPES#65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

The agency has also announced the exam dates for CUET phase 5 and phase 6 exam. As per the NTA, the CUET UG 2022 phase 5 examination will be organised on August 21, 22 and 23, while phase 6 of the entrance exam will be held on August 24, 25, 26 and 30. The CUET phase 5 admit card will be issued on August 17 and the CUET phase 6 admit card will be issued on August 20.

CUET 2022: Exam Schedule

PhaseDates of ExaminationNumber of Candidates
Phase 1July 15, 16, 18, and 20, 20222.49 lakh
Phase 2August 4, 5, and 6, 20221.91 lakh
Phase 3August 7, 8, and 10, 2022 1.91 lakh
Phase 4August 17, 18, and 20, 20223.72 lakh
Phase 5August 21, 22, and 23, 20222.01 lakh
Phase 6August 24, 25, 26 and 30, 20222.86 lakh


The CUET UG phase 1, phase 2 and phase 3 involving about 6.31 lakh candidates are now over. "Some of the candidates who were originally scheduled to take the examination in phase 3 on August 7, 8, and 10, 2022, were informed through their admit cards that they will be taking the examination (in phase 5) on August 21, 22, and 23, 2022," NTA said in a statement.

Moreover, the candidates who failed to appear in CUET phase 2 examination conducted on August 4, 5 and 6, 2022 either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the exam centre, will be allowed to appear in CUET phase 6 exam scheduled to be held from 24 to 30 August 2022.

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Inaugurates 15 Smart MCD Schools
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Inaugurates 15 Smart MCD Schools
Rajasthan: Sudhi Rajeev Appointed VC Of Haridev Joshi University Of Journalism and Mass Communication
Rajasthan: Sudhi Rajeev Appointed VC Of Haridev Joshi University Of Journalism and Mass Communication
NTA Issues CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Admit Card; Direct Link To Download
NTA Issues CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Admit Card; Direct Link To Download
NIT Rourkela 19th Convocation: Dharmendra Pradhan Awards Blockchain-Based Digital Degrees To 1,555 Students
NIT Rourkela 19th Convocation: Dharmendra Pradhan Awards Blockchain-Based Digital Degrees To 1,555 Students
Textile Ministry Plans To Start Hybrid Courses In NIFT
Textile Ministry Plans To Start Hybrid Courses In NIFT
.......................... Advertisement ..........................