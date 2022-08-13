CUET UG 2022 Revised Exam Dates Out; Details Here

CUET 2022 Exam Date Sheet

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the dates for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2022. NTA has announced the CUET revised exam dates on its official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET 2022 phase 4 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 17, 18 and 20, 2022. NTA has also issued the CUET UG 2022 admit card for phase four exam today, August 13. Candidates need to log in with their application number, date of birth and captcha code to download the CUET phase 4 admit card.

The agency has also announced the exam dates for CUET phase 5 and phase 6 exam. As per the NTA, the CUET UG 2022 phase 5 examination will be organised on August 21, 22 and 23, while phase 6 of the entrance exam will be held on August 24, 25, 26 and 30. The CUET phase 5 admit card will be issued on August 17 and the CUET phase 6 admit card will be issued on August 20.

CUET 2022: Exam Schedule

Phase Dates of Examination Number of Candidates Phase 1 July 15, 16, 18, and 20, 2022 2.49 lakh Phase 2 August 4, 5, and 6, 2022 1.91 lakh Phase 3 August 7, 8, and 10, 2022 1.91 lakh Phase 4 August 17, 18, and 20, 2022 3.72 lakh Phase 5 August 21, 22, and 23, 2022 2.01 lakh Phase 6 August 24, 25, 26 and 30, 2022 2.86 lakh





The CUET UG phase 1, phase 2 and phase 3 involving about 6.31 lakh candidates are now over. "Some of the candidates who were originally scheduled to take the examination in phase 3 on August 7, 8, and 10, 2022, were informed through their admit cards that they will be taking the examination (in phase 5) on August 21, 22, and 23, 2022," NTA said in a statement.

Moreover, the candidates who failed to appear in CUET phase 2 examination conducted on August 4, 5 and 6, 2022 either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the exam centre, will be allowed to appear in CUET phase 6 exam scheduled to be held from 24 to 30 August 2022.