CUET UG 2022 Result Soon; Check Marking Scheme, Steps To Download

Candidates will need their roll number and date of birth to download the CUET UG result 2022.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 13, 2022 11:43 am IST

CUET UG 2022 Result Soon; Check Marking Scheme, Steps To Download
CUET UG 2022 result is expected to be declared by September 15.
Image credit: Shutterstock

CUET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) result 2022 by September 15, 2022. Once the CUET UG result is released, candidates can check and download their CUET UG scorecard through the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates will need their roll number and date of birth to download the CUET UG result 2022. Along with the result, the NTA will also release the CUET UG 2022 merit list.

CUET UG 2022 Result: Marking Scheme

The CUET UG 2022 marking scheme is explained below in detail-

  • Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: (+5)
  • An incorrect answer will be given: (-1)
  • Unanswered/marked for review will be given: (0)
  • If more than one option is found to be correct then (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options
  • If all options are found to be correct then (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question
  • If none of the options is found correct or a question is wrong or a question is dropped, then candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be awarded (+5)

CUET UG 2022 Result: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the CUET result 2022 link.
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth.
  • The CUET UG 2022 result will get displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take the printout of your CUET UG scorecard 2022 for further reference.
Common University Entrance Test
