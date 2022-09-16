CUET UG 2022 Result Soon; Check Details On Merit List

CUET UG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 result soon. Once declared, the candidates can check and download the CUET UG scorecard from the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Soon after the declaration of CUET result, the participating universities and institutions will release the CUET UG 2022 merit list and cut-offs on their respective portals. The students will get admission in central universities (CUs) on the basis of their rank in CUET UG merit list. CUET UG Result 2022 Live Updates

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Admissions at UPES. #65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

The CUET UG 2022 examination was conducted to offer admission to candidates at 44 central universities and 36 other universities for academic session 2022-23. The NTA is confined to declare the result and host the CUET score card, it does not have any role in the preparation of CUET merit list 2022. The merit list will be prepared by participating universities and institutions. However, the CUs may conduct their individual counselling on the basis of the CUET UG 2022 scorecard provided by NTA.

The NTA CUET scorecard will also include the percentile score obtained by the candidate. The CUET percentile score will indicate the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below (same or lower raw scores) that particular percentile in CUET examination. The NTA CUET percentile score will be the normalised score for the examination and shall be used for the preparation of the CUET UG 2022 merit lists by the participating universities.

The selection and admission of candidates through CUET UG 2022 are subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in the merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents, and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the university, the candidate is applying for. The NTA has conducted CUET UG 2022 in six phases between July 15 and August 30 and about 14.9 lakh candidates appeared in the debut edition of the undergraduate entrance exam.

Click here for more Education News