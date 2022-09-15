CUET UG 2022 Result Shortly: NTA

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET UG result 2022 soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency will announce the result for the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) shortly. NTA in a tweet informed, "We are working at the results of CUET (UG) 2022. It may take some more time." CUET Result 2022 Live

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Admissions at UPES. #65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

We are working at the results of CUET (UG) 2022. It may take some more time. — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) September 15, 2022

The CUET UG 2022 result once released will be available to download on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The candidates can download the CUET UG 2022 scorecard using application number, date of birth.

CUET UG Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit CUET official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in On the Home Page, click on the designated CUET UG 2022 result link On the next window enter credentials including NTA CUET application number and date of birth Click and access the CUET UG 2022 result.

The CUET UG results for each session would be prepared in the form of raw scores and percentile scores of the total raw scores. According to NTA, candidates will be awarded 5 marks for correct answers and 1 mark will be deducted for incorrect answers.