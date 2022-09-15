CUET UG 2022 Result Shortly: NTA

CUET UG Result 2022: NTA in a tweet informed, "We are working at the results of CUET (UG) 2022. It may take some more time."

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 15, 2022 10:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
CUET Result 2022 Live: NTA CUET UG Result Scorecard Soon At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Updates On College Admission
CUET UG Result 2022 At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct Link, Websites To Download Scorecard
CUET UG Result 2022 Today By 10 PM; Check FAQs, Other Details
CUET Result 2022: CUET UG Result Updates, Release Time; Scorecard Link Today At Cuet.samarth.ac.in
CUET 2022 Result Today; Here’s How Candidates Will Be Marked, Admission Process For Central Universities
NTA To Announce CUET UG Result 2022 Today By 10 PM: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar
CUET UG 2022 Result Shortly: NTA
CUET UG result 2022 soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency will announce the result for the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) shortly. NTA in a tweet informed, "We are working at the results of CUET (UG) 2022. It may take some more time." CUET Result 2022 Live

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Admissions at UPES#65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

The CUET UG 2022 result once released will be available to download on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The candidates can download the CUET UG 2022 scorecard using application number, date of birth.

CUET UG Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit CUET official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in
  2. On the Home Page, click on the designated CUET UG 2022 result link
  3. On the next window enter credentials including NTA CUET application number and date of birth
  4. Click and access the CUET UG 2022 result.

The CUET UG results for each session would be prepared in the form of raw scores and percentile scores of the total raw scores. According to NTA, candidates will be awarded 5 marks for correct answers and 1 mark will be deducted for incorrect answers.

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET Result 2022 Live: NTA CUET UG Result Scorecard Soon At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Updates On College Admission
Live | CUET Result 2022 Live: NTA CUET UG Result Scorecard Soon At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Updates On College Admission
MHT CET Result 2022 (Out) Live: MHTCET PCM, PCB Scorecard At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Live | MHT CET Result 2022 (Out) Live: MHTCET PCM, PCB Scorecard At Cetcell.mahacet.org
CUET UG Result 2022 At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct Link, Websites To Download Scorecard
CUET UG Result 2022 At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct Link, Websites To Download Scorecard
CUET UG Result 2022 Today By 10 PM; Check FAQs, Other Details
CUET UG Result 2022 Today By 10 PM; Check FAQs, Other Details
University Laws Amendment Bill Seeks To Legalise Illegalities, Says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan
University Laws Amendment Bill Seeks To Legalise Illegalities, Says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................