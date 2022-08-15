Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CUET UG 2022 scorecard at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2022 Result: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 exam will be concluded on August 30, with the final, sixth phase of entrance exam. The National Testing Agency will announce the result of the CUET UG 2022 exam next month, the dates have not been decided yet. "Following the exam, the evaluation process will take time. Will announce the CUET result in September," NTA official told Careers360. The candidates appeared in the CUET UG 2022 exam can check the result on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

To download the CUET UG 2022 scorecard, candidates need to click on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Click on the CUET UG 2022 result link and enter the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. CUET UG 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

Over 14 lakh candidates applied for the CUET UG 2022 exam this year held in six phases commencing from July 15. As per the data, a total of 2.49 lakh candidates applied for phase one, 1.91 lakh for phase two, phase 3- 1.91 lakh, phase 4- 3.72 lakh, phase 5- 2.01 lakh, phase 6- 2.86 lakh.

Meanwhile, the admit card for the CUET UG 2022 phase four exam has been released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG score cards will be used by 90 universities; 44 central universities , 12 state universities, others for admission to undergraduate degree courses.