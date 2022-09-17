  • Home
National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted CUET UG 2022 for providing admissions to candidates in 90 universities including 44 central, 12 state, 11 deemed and 19 private universities.

CUET UG 2022 Result Out; Official Websites Of Universities For UG Admission Application, Counselling Here
Central universities admission portal link

CUET UG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 result has been declared at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The candidates who qualified the CUET 2022 examination will have to appear for counselling and admission process in the respective universities. The participating universities will conduct the counselling and allotment process online on their admission portal. The universities will release a separate merit list based on normalised NTA scores for admission in various undergraduate programmes. Eligible candidates can check the university-wise merit list and counselling schedule from their official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the single entrance exam- CUET UG 2022 for providing admissions to candidates in 90 universities including 44 central, 12 state, 11 deemed and 19 private universities. The universities will prepare the CUET UG 2022 rank lists using the normalised NTA scores of candidates. Here are the web addresses of some participating central universities where candidates can track their current status in the counselling and admission process.

List Of Central University And Their Admission Portal

Name of UniversityAdmission Portal
Aligarh Muslim University (Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh)amucontrollerexams.com
Assam University (Silchar, Assam)
ausexamination.ac.in/admission
Banaras Hindu University (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh)
bhu.ac.in/admission
Central University of Gujarat (Gandhinagar, Gujarat)
cug.ac.in/admission.php
Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya (Sagar, Madhya Pradesh)
dhsgsu.edu.in
Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (Amarkantak, Manipur)igntu.ac.in/admission.aspx
Jamia Millia Islamia (Okhla, New Delhi)
jmi.ac.in/admissions
Jawaharlal Nehru University (New Mehrauli Road, New Delhi)
jnu.ac.in/admissions
Mahatma Gandhi Central University (Motihari, Bihar)
mgcub.ac.in/admission.php
University Of Delhi (Moti Bagh, New Delhi)
admission.uod.ac.in

About 14.9 lakh candidates (14,90,293) registered for CUET 2022 UG exam in its debut edition this year. Of which, 9.6 lakh candidates (9,68,201) appeared in the entrance exam. The CUET aspirants have selected 54,555 unique combination of subjects across 90 Universities.The NTA has shared the result of candidates with participating universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are suggested to keep in touch with the respective universities and institutions for further details.

Common University Entrance Test
