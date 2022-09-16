CUET UG 2022 Result Out; Direct Link Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET UG 2022 result link available at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 result 2022 today, September 15. Candidates can now check and download the CUET UG scorecard 2022 through the official website of CUET – cuet.samarth.ac.in. The roll number and date of birth are required to download the CUET UG result 2022. CUET Result 2022 Live

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Admissions at UPES. #65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

Along with the CUET UG 2022 result, the CUET final answer key UG and individual scorecards are also released by NTA. As per the CUET UG 2022 marking scheme, candidates are awarded five marks (+5) for the correct answer or the most appropriate answer and minus one mark (-1) for any incorrect option. Unanswered or marked for review are given no mark (0).

CUET UG 2022 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website of CUET – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the CUET result 2022 link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit.

The CUET UG 2022 result scorecard will get displayed on the screen.

Download and take the printout of the CUET UG 2022 result scorecard for further reference.

The CUET 2022 examination was held by NTA in six phases. The CUET UG exam was conducted on August 24, 25, 26 and 30, 2022. Over 14 lakh candidates appeared in the CUET UG examination. The exam was held in 489 centres in 259 cities in India and nine cities outside.