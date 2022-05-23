CUET UG 2022 Registration Over; What’s Next

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which will administer CUET, will likely release the CUET 2022 exam city centre before the release of the admit cards. To access the exam city centres, CUET UG 2022 applicants will be required to login at the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 23, 2022 6:18 pm IST

CUET 2022 application process over
New Delhi:

The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) application portal closed on Sunday, May 22. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which will administer CUET, will likely release the CUET 2022 exam city centre before the release of the admit cards. To access the exam city centres, CUET UG 2022 applicants will be required to login at the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET 2022 UG admit cards will also be made available on the UMANG and DigiLocker Applications. The CUET UG 2022 dates have not been announced yet.

“The e-Admit Card would be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA,” a statement on the CUET UG 2022 information brochure said.

Candidates unable to download their CUET 2022 admit card from the website, should approach the NTA Help Line Number: 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 between 10 am and 5 pm, NTA said, adding that in case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or the photograph and signature shown in the e-Admit card and confirmation page, the candidate may immediately approach the NTA helpline.

“In such a case, the candidate would appear in the examination with the already downloaded Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make corrections in the record later,” NTA further added.

More than 9.8 lakh registrations have been made in CUET 2022 till May 11, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) said.

As per the CUET 2022 UG entrance exam pattern, the question paper will have four sections. The CUET UG 2022 question paper will include a compulsory language test, two domain-specific tests, and a general test.

Meanwhile CUET UG applicants can avail the facility of test practice centres (TPC) to practice and be comfortable in taking a Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates can register online (on the NTA website) where they are provided a convenient TPC near their location to practice on a given computer node. This facilitates the process of being able to take a Computer Based Test (CBT), the CUET 2022 UG information brochure said.

