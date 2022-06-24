  • Home
CUET UG 2022 Registration, Application Correction Window To Close Today

CUET UG 2022: The registration process, application correction window will be closed by 11:50 pm today. Apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 24, 2022 11:36 am IST
CUET UG 2022 will be held from July 15 to August 10
CUET UG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 registration process and application correction window will be closed on Friday, June 24. The candidates who wish to apply and make corrections in their application form can do so on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The registration, application correction window will be closed by 11:50 PM. JEE Main 2022 Live Updates

To fill the CUET UG 2022 application form, visit the official website-– cuet.samarth.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the 'Register' link. Read all the instructions carefully and click on the "Click here to proceed" option. Fill in the CUET UG application form. Upload all the required documents and pay the CUET UG exam fee. Submit the application form, take a print out for further reference.

According to NTA, "Since, it is the only exam for entry into Central University System (UG Courses), the Registration is once again being opened for one last time on the demand of the Candidates. All the candidates who are interested to apply for the said Examination are advised to visit the website (cuet.samarth.ac.in) and complete the application process."

Over 9.50 lakh (9,50,804) candidates have till now enrolled for CUET UG 2022 exam. CUET UG exam is scheduled to be held on July 15, July 16, July 19, July 20, August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8, and August 10 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The CUET UG exam will be conducted in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India.

Common University Entrance Test
