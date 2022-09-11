CUET UG 2022 Re-Test Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET UG 2022 re-test will be held on September 11

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) re-exam today, September 11. According to NTA, CUET UG 2022 re-test is being conducted for students who could not take the exam due to technical glitches, other factors. The students have been informed about their exam city, centres on their registered mail id. ALSO READ | CUET PG 2022 Day 10 Exam Today; Important Checklist For Candidates

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Admissions at UPES. #65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

The candidates who will appear for the CUET UG 2022 have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly; wearing face masks, carrying hand sanitisers and to maintain social distancing at the exam centres. The candidates need to carry admit card, apart from other relevant documents- Voter ID card, PAN, Aadhar card, others.

CUET UG 2022 Re-Exam Today: Important Checklist For Candidates

The candidates should reach exam centre half an hour before the exam and should carry admit card The candidates should carry face masks, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and should abide by the social distancing guidelines Documents required to carry at the exam centres are- PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport, PwD certificate and scribe related documents The candidates should also carry these important items- Water in transparent bottle, mask, Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml) The barred items at the exam centres are- all sorts of electronic gadgets which include mobiles, laptops, and other personal belongings, Heavy metal objects, wallets, handbags.

A total of 14.90 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam which was concluded on August 30. Meanwhile, the CUET UG 2022 final answer key and result will be released by September 15. The candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.