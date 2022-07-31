CUET UG 2022 Phase Two Exam From August 4; Know Paper Pattern, Preparation Tips
Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) - 2022 phase 2 exam will conduct from August 4 to 20, 2022.
Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) - 2022 phase 2 exam will conduct from August 4 to 20, 2022. The second phase of CUET 2022 UG will organise for students who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology subjects. The CUET UG 2022 exam paper will consist of 140 objective type questions. The entrance exam is offered in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
The CUET exam paper will be divided into three sections. The examination will be held in two slots and the candidates may take a maximum of nine test subjects.
- Section IA - 13 Languages (As a medium and “Language”)
- Section IB - 20 Languages
- Section II - 27 Domain Specific Subjects
- Section III - General Test
CUET UG 2022 Exam Pattern
Section
Total MCQs
No. Of MCQs To Be Attempted
Duration
Section I: Language test
50
40
45
Section II: Domain Specific Subjects
50 (each subject)
40 (each subject)
45 (each subject)
Section III: General test
75
60
60
Since the CUET 2022 entrance examination is around the corner, students might be filled with stress and anxiety. Some preparation strategies will help aspirants to remain stress-free and score well in exams.
CUET UG 2022 Preparation Tips
- CUET is being conducted for the first time this year. Students should be aware of the syllabus notified by the National Testing Agency (NTA). They can turn up their preparations and short notes around it.
- Last minute time management is very important for the students about to take the exam. Prepare strategies to attempt all the sections within the stipulated time.
- Aspirants should pay more attention to the revision of all the sections. Avoid preparation of any new topic now. Spend maximum time on revising what you have read so far.
- Practice through mock tests or sample papers. Students should try to solve as many mock tests as possible along with revision.
- The method of solving the question papers also matters a lot. With the help of mock tests, a candidate get familiar to the paper pattern and prepare accordingly.
- Students appearing in the entrance exam should have confidence in themselves.