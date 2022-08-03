CUET UG 2022 Phase Two Exam Commences Tomorrow; Details On Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme

Image credit: Careers360 CUET UG 2022 will be held from August 4

CUET UG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) - 2022 phase 2 exam will commence from August 4. CUET will be held till August 20, the second phase will be conducted for students who have opted for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, other subjects. CUET UG 2022 admit card has already been released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2022 exam is offered in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The exam will be held in two slots; morning shift from 9 am to 12:15 pm, and afternoon shift from 3 to 6 pm. ALSO READ | From JEE Advanced To CAT 2022 Registration; Important Education Events In August

CUET UG 2022: Paper Pattern

CUET UG 2022 has three sections; section 1A having 13 languages, section 1B- 20 languages, section II- 27 domain specific subjects, section III- general test.

Section 1- Language Test- The section one consist of 50 MCQs out of 40 MCQ questions need to be attempted. The duration of the language test is 45 minutes. Section II: Domain Specific Subjects- The domain specific subjects consist of 50 MCQs out of which 40 needs to be attempted. The duration of the paper is 45 minutes. Section III: General Test- The candidates need to attempt 60 questions out of 75 MCQs. The duration of the paper is 60 minutes.

CUET 2022: Domain Specific Subjects

Accountancy/ Book Keeping, Biology/ Biological Studies/ Biotechnology/Biochemistry, Business Studies, Chemistry, Computer Science/ Informatics Practices, Economics/ Business Economics, Engineering Graphics, Entrepreneurship, Geography/Geology, History, Home Science, Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India, Legal Studies, Environmental Science, Mathematics, Physical Education/ NCC /Yoga, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Teaching Aptitude, Agriculture, Mass Media/ Mass Communication, Anthropology, Fine Arts/ Visual Arts (Sculpture/ Painting)/Commercial Arts, Performing Arts, Sanskrit.

CUET UG 2022: Marking Scheme

There is negative marking in CUET UG 2022 exam; for each correct answer, the candidates will get one mark and for wrong answer, there will be a deduction of 0.25 marks.

CUET UG 2022 will be held on August 4, 5 and 6 and another on August 12, 13 and 14 at different examination centres located in approximately 300 cities and 9 cities abroad. Over 6 lakh (6,80,000) candidates have been registered for the phase two exams.