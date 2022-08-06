  • Home
CUET UG 2022 Phase Two Day Three Exam Today; Important Guidelines

CUET UG 2022: Candidates are required to carry a printed copy of CUET 2022 admit card, valid photo ID proof, and a copy of the photograph used in application form

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 6, 2022 9:06 am IST

CUET UG 2022 day three today
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET UG 2022: The third day of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase two is to held today, August 6. The entrance exam for undergraduate courses will be held in two slots. The first shift will organise between 9 am and 12:15 pm, while the second will start at 3 pm and finish at 6 pm. Candidates are required to carry a printed copy of CUET 2022 admit card, valid photo ID proof, and a copy of the photograph used in application form.

The reporting time and the gate closing time at the test centre are mentioned on the CUET admit card of the candidate. No candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall after the commencement of paper. Candidates are advised to check the shift and timings of test, venue of test following as indicated on the CUET UG admit card.

CUET UG 2022: Exam Centre Instructions

  1. Candidates should produce the admit card and photo ID proof on demand from the invigilator.

  2. The students are not allowed to enter the exam hall wearing their own face masks. The face mask will be provided at the CUET test centre.

  3. Candidate are also not allowed to carry any instrument, geometry, pencil box, handbag, or any electronic gadget, mobile phone, or other electronic devices.

  4. The rough sheets will be provided to candidates in the examination hall, they have to hand over the same to the invigilator upon completion of the test.

  5. If a candidate is indulged in unfair practices, his/ her candidature will be cancelled and debarred for 3 years in the future.

  6. Candidates can leave the examination hall only after the completion of the duration of the exam.

Candidates are suggested to solve the question paper carefully, as there is negative marking in CUET UG paper. Candidates will be awarded five marks (+5) for each correct answer while one mark (-1) will be deducted for each wrong answer. However, no marks will be deducted if the question is left unattempted.

