CUET UG 2022 Phase Two Admit Card Today; How To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams will be held between August 4 and August 20

CUET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) phase two exams admit card today, July 31. The candidates who will appear for the CUET 2022 exam, can download the admit card on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. To download the CUET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth.

CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams will be held between August 4 and August 20. About 6.8 lakh candidates are registered for the phase two exam. Candidates who have opted for Science subjects- Physics, Chemistry, Biology have been allotted for phase two exam. ALSO READ | CAT 2022 On November 27; IIM Bangalore Issues Official Notification

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the 'Sign In; option Go to the 'CUET UG 2022 admit card' link Enter your application number, date of birth and click on submit. The CUET UG 2022 admit card will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Over 1.91 lakh (1,91,586) candidates appeared for the phase 1 exam concluded on July 20. The attendance in the phase 1 recorded at 76.48 per cent, a total of 49,915 candidates appeared from Uttar Pradesh, while from Bihar- 20,840 candidates (84.35) per cent.

CUET UG exam will be conducted for admissions in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card for CUET UG– 2022, they can contact on 011-40759000 or send an email at cuetug@nta.ac.in.