CUET UG 2022 Phase Two Admit Card When? Direct Link To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET UG 2022 will be held from August 4

CUET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) phase two exam admit card soon. As CUET UG 2022 July session exam will be held from August 4, candidates can expect their hall ticket today. CUET UG 2022 admit card will be available to download on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in, candidates need to use the application number and date of birth to get it download.

Over 6.8 lakh candidates will appear for the phase two exams that will be conducted between August 4 and 20. Candidates of Science stream- Physics, Chemistry, Biology have been allotted for phase two exam.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, click on the 'Sign In; option Go to the 'CUET UG 2022 admit card' link Enter your application number, date of birth and click on submit The CUET UG 2022 admit card will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Following the admit card download, candidates should check whether the names, photographs and other personal details including CUET 2022 application form number are correct. If any discrepancies are found, the applicants must contact NTA and get the errors in the CUET UG 2022 admit card rectified.

CUET UG 2022 phase one exam concluded on July 20, the attendance in the phase 1 recorded at 76.48 per cent. The exam is being conducted for admissions in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities.

The candidates are advised to contact on 011-40759000 or send an email at cuetug@nta.ac.in if they are facing any difficulty in downloading the hall ticket.