CUET UG 2022 Phase Six Exam Begins Today; Important Checklist For Candidates

CUET UG 2022 Phase Six exam will be concluded on August 30

CUET UG 2022 Phase Six Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase six examination from today, August 24. The schedule of the CUET UG phase six examination is August 24, 25, 26 and 30. The CUET phase six admit card is available on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG 2022 phase six examination is conducted in 259 cities and 489 examination centres in India and 10 cities outside India.

The candidates need to carry the CUET UG phase six admit cards, valid ID proof, photographs, PwD certificate and scribe-related documents (if any) in the exam hall. Except for this only a personal hand sanitizer and a transparent water bottle are allowed inside the CUET UG exam hall. ALSO READ | CUET UG 2022: Series Of Glitches Hit Debut Edition Of Second Largest Entrance Exam

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least one hour before the exam begins to avoid any kind of rush. The candidates will be not allowed to leave the examination hall before the completion of the CUET UG exam. The CUET UG 2022 will be held in two slots - the first slot from 9 am to 12:15 pm and the second slot from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Around 2.86 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the CUET phase six examination. The CUET 2022 is being held in six phases for admission to the undergraduate courses in various central universities in India. The phase six exam will also be open to candidates who did not appear for the CUET phase two examination.