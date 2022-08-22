CUET UG 2022 Phase Six Admit Card Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase six exam today. The CUET admit card download link has been activated on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can download the CUET UG phase 6 admit card by signing in through their application number and date of birth. NTA will conduct phase six of the CUET entrance exam from August 24 to 30, 2022.

The NTA will conduct the CUET 2022 phase 6 exam in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. The CUET hall ticket contains details such as candidate’s name, roll number, entrance exam date, timing, exam centre details, photo of the candidate with signature, and instructions. After downloading the hall ticket for CUET 2022, the candidates should carefully read the instructions mentioned on it.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, go to the 'CUET UG 2022 admit card' link Enter your application number, date of birth and click on submit The CUET UG 2022 admit card will appear on the screen Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: CUET UG 2022 Admit Card

About 2.86 lakh candidates will take CUET UG 2022 phase six examination. "Those candidates who could not take the examination in earlier phases either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the centre, will be allowed to appear in Phase 6 which will be held from 24 to 30 August 2022," NTA said in a statement.