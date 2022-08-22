CUET UG 2022 Phase Five Day Two Exam Today; Important Guidelines

Second day of CUET UG phase 5 exam today

CUET UG 2022: The second day of Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase five will be held today, August 22. The entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be organised between 9 am and 12:15 pm, while the second will start at 3 pm and will finish at 6 pm.

The candidates slated to take CUET exam in first shift will have to report the examination centre by 8:20 am, while the candidates about to appear in second shift will have to report the examination centre by 2:20 pm. The reporting time and the gate closing time at the test centre are mentioned on the CUET UG admit card of the candidate. Candidates should strictly adhere to the exam instructions mentioned on the CUET admit card.

CUET UG 2022 Exam: Do's And Don'ts

Things To Do

Candidates are required to reach the exam centre at least 1 hour before the commencement of the online computer based (CBT) exam. Aspirants must have to carry a hard copy of CUET admit card, valid photo ID proof and an additional photograph (same as uploaded on the application form). Candidates can carry a PwD certificate and scribe-related documents, if applicable. Candidates can carry their personal hand sanitizer (50 ml), transparent water bottle. Follow the Covid related protocols at the CUET exam centre.

Things To Avoid