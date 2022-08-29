CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Last Day: Candidates Who Missed Exams Due To Technical Issues To Appear Tomorrow

CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Exam

CUET UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase six last day exam tomorrow, August 30. The candidates who could not attempt CUET examination of some subjects because of technical issues on the earlier day will also take the exam tomorrow. NTA has issued important information for these candidates stating that such candidates are required to attempt only those CUET question paper(s) tomorrow for which they have faced technical issues.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here! Admissions at UPES. #65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

The NTA has already issued the CUET UG phase 6 admit card for the concerned candidates on the website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can download their CUET phase 6 hall ticket using the application number and date of birth. "There are some candidates who will also be appearing for CUET UG 2022 on August 30, 2022, again as they could not attempt some subjects because of some technical issues on the earlier day of Examination. For those candidates, it is reiterated that they will attempt only those Question paper(s) tomorrow for which they faced technical issues. Instructions regarding the same will also be displayed during the examination on August 30, 2022, to the concerned candidates," NTA said in a release.

Also Read|| CUET UG 2022 Phase Six Exam Begins Today; Important Checklist For Candidates

The NTA has also suggested candidates to keep an eye on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in, for answer key and results. The first edition of CUET UG 2022 is being held in six phases. The five phases of CUET UG 2022 have already held and about 12.04 lakh candidates have taken the exam. While a total of 2.86 lakh candidates are appearing in phase six of CUET exam. The CUET UG 2022 result will be declared by September 10, 2022.