  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Last Day: Candidates Who Missed Exams Due To Technical Issues To Appear Tomorrow

CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Last Day: Candidates Who Missed Exams Due To Technical Issues To Appear Tomorrow

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase six last day exam tomorrow, August 30.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 29, 2022 8:42 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NTA Issues CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card For August 30 Exam
CUET UG 2022 Phase Six Exam Begins Today; Important Checklist For Candidates
CUET UG 2022: Series Of Glitches Hit Debut Edition Of Second Largest Entrance Exam
CUET UG 2022: NTA Launches Grievance Redressal E-Mail For Rescheduling Exam
CUET 2022: NTA To Consider Appeals To Shift August 23 Exam 'Favourably'; Sets Up Email For Grievances
Another Trouble For CUET Aspirants: Admit Cards Mention Exam Dates Which Have Already Passed
CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Last Day: Candidates Who Missed Exams Due To Technical Issues To Appear Tomorrow
CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Exam

CUET UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase six last day exam tomorrow, August 30. The candidates who could not attempt CUET examination of some subjects because of technical issues on the earlier day will also take the exam tomorrow. NTA has issued important information for these candidates stating that such candidates are required to attempt only those CUET question paper(s) tomorrow for which they have faced technical issues.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!
Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here
Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

Admissions at UPES#65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

The NTA has already issued the CUET UG phase 6 admit card for the concerned candidates on the website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can download their CUET phase 6 hall ticket using the application number and date of birth. "There are some candidates who will also be appearing for CUET UG 2022 on August 30, 2022, again as they could not attempt some subjects because of some technical issues on the earlier day of Examination. For those candidates, it is reiterated that they will attempt only those Question paper(s) tomorrow for which they faced technical issues. Instructions regarding the same will also be displayed during the examination on August 30, 2022, to the concerned candidates," NTA said in a release.

Also Read|| CUET UG 2022 Phase Six Exam Begins Today; Important Checklist For Candidates

The NTA has also suggested candidates to keep an eye on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in, for answer key and results. The first edition of CUET UG 2022 is being held in six phases. The five phases of CUET UG 2022 have already held and about 12.04 lakh candidates have taken the exam. While a total of 2.86 lakh candidates are appearing in phase six of CUET exam. The CUET UG 2022 result will be declared by September 10, 2022.

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Updates On NTA OMR Candidate Response Sheet, Direct Link
Live | NEET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Updates On NTA OMR Candidate Response Sheet, Direct Link
CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 Soon; List Of Websites To Download Scorecard
CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 Soon; List Of Websites To Download Scorecard
NEET PG Counselling Deferred, Likely To Be Held In Third Week Of September
NEET PG Counselling Deferred, Likely To Be Held In Third Week Of September
IGNOU Revamps Its MBA Programme To Meet Market Requirements
IGNOU Revamps Its MBA Programme To Meet Market Requirements
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Postponed To Include More Seats, Benefit Candidates
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Postponed To Include More Seats, Benefit Candidates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................