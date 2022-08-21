CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card Today: UGC Chairman

  • Home
Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 admit card for phase 6 will release today, August 21, ANI quoted UGC chairman as saying.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 21, 2022 11:00 pm IST
CUET UG Admit Card 2022

CUET Admit Card 2022: Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 admit card for phase 6 will release today, August 21, ANI quoted UGC chairman as saying. Once released, the candidates can download the CUET admit card from the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. "Admit Cards for the candidates l be appearing for CUET (UG) – 2022 exam Phase 6 scheduled on August 24, 25 and 26, are being released today. A total of 1.91 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 6 examination. Most of candidates have been given cities of their choice, says UGC Chairman," the ANI tweet reads.

Also, the candidates who could not take the examination in phase 2 due to technical reasons or cancellation of centre can appear in phase six exam."Those candidates who could not take the examination in Phase 2 conducted on 4,5 & 6 August either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the Centre, will also be appearing in Phase 6. Their Admit Cards are also being released today, says UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar," as tweeted by ANI.

Once the CUET UG 2022 admit cards are issued, applicants should check whether their names, photographs and other personal details including CUET 2022 application form number are correct. If any discrepancies are found, the applicants must contact NTA and get the errors in the CUET UG 2022 admit card rectified. NTA has also created a grievance redressal e-mail, the candidates need to mention their application number while sending their grievance to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in.

Common University Entrance Test
