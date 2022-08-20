CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Starts Tomorrow For Over 2 Lakh Candidates
CUET 2022: The three-day CUET 2022 phase 5 exam which starts tomorrow, will continue till August 23. As many as 2.01 candidates will appear for CUET 2022 fifth phase exam.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start conducting the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) phase 5 exams from tomorrow, August 21. The three-day CUET 2022 phase 5 exam will continue till August 23. As many as 2.01 candidates will appear for CUET 2022 fifth phase exam. CUET 2022 UG phase 5 admit card has been made available for download at the cuet.samarth.ac.in website. To access the phase 5 CUET admit card 2022, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth.
Phase 5 exam-takers were earlier allotted phase 3 of CUET exams. “Some of the candidates who were originally scheduled to take the Examination in Phase 3 on 7, 8 and 10 August 2022, were informed through their Admit Cards that they will be taking the Examination (in Phase 5) on 21, 22, and 23 August 2022,” NTA said.
CUET 2022 UG: Checklist For Candidates
- Candidates will be required to carry the CUET 2022 admit card along with self-declaration form (printout in A4 size paper).
- CUET 2022 UG phase 5 exam-takers will have to take an additional photograph (same as uploaded on the application form).
- Candidates will be required to take a valid photo ID.
- Personal hand sanitizer will also be allowed in the exam hall
- Personal transparent water bottle can be taken to the CUET exam centre
- PwD Certificate and Scribe related documents, if applicable, will have to be carried