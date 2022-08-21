CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Begins Today; Important Checklist For Candidates

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET UG 2022 phase five will be held on August 21, 22 and 23

CUET UG 2022: The Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 Phase Five exam will start from August 21. As per schedule, CUET UG 2022 phase five exam will be held on August 21, 22 and 23, the candidates can download the CUET admit card for the phase five exam on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in till August 23.

Around 2.01 lakh candidates will appear in the phase 5, the candidates were earlier allotted phase 3 of CUET exams. "Some of the candidates who were originally scheduled to take the Examination in Phase 3 on 7, 8 and 10 August 2022, were informed through their Admit Cards that they will be taking the Examination (in Phase 5) on 21, 22, and 23 August 2022," NTA notification mentioned.

CUET UG 2022: COVID-19, Exam Day Guidelines For Candidates

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the candidates need to wear face mask, carry hand sanitisers and should follow social distancing guidelines at the exam centre The candidates need to carry admit card at the exam centre, which will also act as COVID-19 pass at the exam centre The candidates are required to reach the exam centre half an hour before the exam; 8:30 am for the morning shift and 2:30 pm for the afternoon shift The items required to carry at the exam centres are- PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport. Apart from it, personal hand sanitizer (50 ml), transparent water bottle, PwD Certificate and Scribe related documents, if applicable. The items which are not allowed at the exam centres are- all sorts of electronic gadgets which include mobiles, laptops, and other personal belongings, Heavy metal objects, wallets, handbags.

The CUET UG 2022 exam will be concluded on August 30, and the CUET result 2022 will be announced in September. The CUET scorecard will be available for download on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.