CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card Released; How To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 will be held on August 21, 22 and 23

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 admit card for phase 5 exam. The candidates who will appear in the phase 5 exam can check and download hall ticket on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here! Admissions at UPES. #65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

A total of 2.01 lakh candidates registered for CUET UG 2022 phase five exam which will be held on August 21, 22 and 23. The candidates can download CUET UG 2022 hall ticket on the website- cuet.samarth.ac.in using application number, date of birth and captcha code. ALSO READ | CUET UG Phase 4 Day 2 Analysis: ‘Easy Paper, With A Moderate Maths,' Say Candidates

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, click on the 'Sign In'; option Go to the 'CUET UG 2022 admit card' link Enter your application number, date of birth and click on submit The CUET UG 2022 admit card will appear on the screen Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The candidates who could not take their CUET exams in earlier phases will be allowed to appear in phase 6 which will be held from August 24 to 30, 2022. "Some of the candidates have also represented regarding Sociology, General Ability, Sanskrit question papers. Such requests are also being examined on case-to-case basis using Audit trail of individual candidates and report of the centres. The requests, if found feasible, the candidates will be appearing in Phase 6," the notification mentioned.

NTA has also created a grievance redressal e-mail, the candidates need to mention their application number while sending their grievance to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in.