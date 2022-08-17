CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 For 3.72 Lakh Students Starts Today; Checklist, Key Points

CUET 2022 phase 4 exam starts today

CUET UG 2022: Phase 4 of the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) is starting today, August 17, 2022. The CUET UG 2022 phase 4 exam dates are August 17, August 18 and August 20. As many as 3.72 lakh students will appear for CUET phase 4 UG 2022 exams starting today. Applicants must follow certain guidelines while appearing for the CUET UG phase 4 exams. The CUET UG 2022 will be held in two slots, first between 9 am and 12:15 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates must reach the CUET 2022 exam centre at the reporting time as mentioned on the CUET UG admit card.

Most of the candidates out of the 3.72 lakhs have been given cities of their choice. However, there are around 11,000 candidates who could not be given their choice of city and they have been moved to Phase 6 so that they could appear in the city of their choice. Their examination will be held on August 30. They have also been intimated about their city of examination and exact date of examination on August 13.

The cuet.samarth.ac.in website has made the CUET phase four admit cards available for download. To access the phase 4 CUET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will have to use their application numbers and dates of birth. In addition to the CUET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to carry along with them a valid ID proof.

CUET UG 2022 Phase 4: Items Allowed