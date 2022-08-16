  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Exam To Begin Tomorrow; Important Checklist For Candidates

CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Exam To Begin Tomorrow; Important Checklist For Candidates

CUET UG Exam 2022: Over 3.72 lakh candidates registered for the phase four exam that will be held on August 17, 18, and 20. Follow these important instructions at the exam centre

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 16, 2022 8:55 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CUET UG 2022 Result When? Check Release Date And Time
CUET UG 2022 Revised Exam Dates Out; Details Here
NTA Issues CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Admit Card; Direct Link To Download
CUET UG Phase 4 Postponed For 11,000 Candidates To Accommodate Choice City For Exam Centre
Glitch-Free CUET On Day 5, Another Chance For Itanagar Students Who Missed Exam Due To Landslide
CUET UG 2022 Held On August 8 Conducted Well In Both Session, Says UGC Chairman
CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Exam To Begin Tomorrow; Important Checklist For Candidates
CUET UG 2022 phase four will be held on August 17, 18, and 20
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET UG 2022: The Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 Phase Four exam will commence from August 17. As per NTA, over 3.72 lakh candidates applied to appear for the CUET UG phase four exam that is scheduled to be held on August 17, 18, and 20, 2022.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!
Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here
Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

Admissions at UPES#65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

The CUET UG 2022 admit card for the phase four exam has already been released, the candidates can download hall ticket on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. They need to use the login credentials- application number, date of birth and captcha code to download the admit card.

CUET UG 2022: COVID-19, Important Exam Day Guidelines For Candidates

  • Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, candidates need to wear face mask, carry hand sanitisers and have to follow the social distancing guidelines strictly
  • Candidates need to carry an admit card, one of the most important documents for appearing in exams. The CUET UG 2022 hall ticket will also act as COVID-19 pass at the exam centre
  • Apart from the CUET UG 2022 hall ticket, candidates need to carry valid ID proof which includes a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport
  • Candidates need to reach exam centre 30 minutes before the before the allotted time; 8:30 am for the morning shift and 2:30 pm for the afternoon shift
  • The Physically Handicapped candidates need to carry their PWD certificates
  • All sorts of electronic gadgets are prohibited at the exam centres such as mobiles, laptops, and other personal belongings, Heavy metal objects, wallets, Handbags.

Following the CUET UG 2022 phase four exam, the phase five exam will be held on August 21, 22, and 23 and phase six exam on August 24, 25, 26 and 30, 2022. The CUET UG 2022 result will be announced in September and the scorecard will be available on the website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test Common University Entrance Test (PG)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Lucknow University Extends UGET 2022 Application Last Date; Steps To Register
Lucknow University Extends UGET 2022 Application Last Date; Steps To Register
IGNOU Aims To Achieve National Goals Through New Programmes In Regional Languages, Says Vice-Chancellor
IGNOU Aims To Achieve National Goals Through New Programmes In Regional Languages, Says Vice-Chancellor
Aligarh Muslim University Inaugurates Special Gallery Showing Its Role In Freedom Movement
Aligarh Muslim University Inaugurates Special Gallery Showing Its Role In Freedom Movement
Jamia Millia Islamia Carrying Indian Traditions Forward, Making Country Progressive: Vice-Chancellor
Jamia Millia Islamia Carrying Indian Traditions Forward, Making Country Progressive: Vice-Chancellor
NMAT 2022 Registrations Underway; Check Paper Pattern; Syllabus
NMAT 2022 Registrations Underway; Check Paper Pattern; Syllabus
.......................... Advertisement ..........................