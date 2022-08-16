CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Exam To Begin Tomorrow; Important Checklist For Candidates

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET UG 2022 phase four will be held on August 17, 18, and 20

CUET UG 2022: The Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 Phase Four exam will commence from August 17. As per NTA, over 3.72 lakh candidates applied to appear for the CUET UG phase four exam that is scheduled to be held on August 17, 18, and 20, 2022.

The CUET UG 2022 admit card for the phase four exam has already been released, the candidates can download hall ticket on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. They need to use the login credentials- application number, date of birth and captcha code to download the admit card.

CUET UG 2022: COVID-19, Important Exam Day Guidelines For Candidates

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, candidates need to wear face mask, carry hand sanitisers and have to follow the social distancing guidelines strictly

Candidates need to carry an admit card, one of the most important documents for appearing in exams. The CUET UG 2022 hall ticket will also act as COVID-19 pass at the exam centre

Apart from the CUET UG 2022 hall ticket, candidates need to carry valid ID proof which includes a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport

Candidates need to reach exam centre 30 minutes before the before the allotted time; 8:30 am for the morning shift and 2:30 pm for the afternoon shift

The Physically Handicapped candidates need to carry their PWD certificates

All sorts of electronic gadgets are prohibited at the exam centres such as mobiles, laptops, and other personal belongings, Heavy metal objects, wallets, Handbags.

Following the CUET UG 2022 phase four exam, the phase five exam will be held on August 21, 22, and 23 and phase six exam on August 24, 25, 26 and 30, 2022. The CUET UG 2022 result will be announced in September and the scorecard will be available on the website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.