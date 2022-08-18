CUET UG Phase 4 Day 2 Analysis: ‘Easy Paper, With A Moderate Maths,' Say Candidates

CUET August 18 analysis of UG paper

The second day of CUET UG 2022 phase 4 exam was held today, August 18. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) today found the question paper easier but with a moderate-level Mathematics paper. However, the CUET UG 2022 today has been marred with technical faults including cancellation of exams at some exam centres.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here! Admissions at UPES. #65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

As per Amitendra Kumar, Product Head, CUET and Undergraduate Programmes Career Launcher, candidates who appeared for the test today found the papers to be easy except for Mathematics which has been considered a little moderate in difficulty level.

CUET UG 2022 English Paper Analysis

English language paper in Section 1 had three passages followed by six questions each.

The passages were based on a farmer’s family, The Hindu newspaper, Karnad-the playwriter.

All questions were very direct from the passage posing no difficulty for any student.

The remaining paper focused on grammar and vocabulary with four questions each from Synonyms, Antonyms, Figures of Speech, Spelling Error, Para-jumbles, one word Substitution, Analogy and Idioms and Phrases.

Overall, an easy paper and students were able to complete the same within 20 minutes.

CUET 2022 Analysis Of Domain Subjects

Economics

Questions were based on concepts taught in Class 12.

If one read the business page of a newspaper daily, one could even solve half the paper without any prior knowledge of the subject.

There was one case study with five questions and the graph-based questions were more like Data Interpretation.

Topics covered included macro-economic policy indicator, Goal of five-year plan, Great Leap Forward Campaign, Match the following, type of economy based on means of production, consumption and saving function, marginal and average propensity to save, normative and positive economic statement.

Accountancy

Questions were covered from the following topics: Accounting-not for profit (5), Partnership (7); Shares and Debentures based case study (10); Financial Statements (2); Computerized Accounting (4); Match the following (5); Numericals (10).

Overall, the paper was easy.

Business Studies

The Business Studies paper had questions from the entire syllabus of Class 12th.

Planning (3); Organizing (2); Staffing (3); Directing (3); Controlling (3); Financial Markets (1); Marketing (1); Consumer Protection (8-10); Match the following (10).

Chemistry

The number of questions in Chemistry was uniformly distributed.

Solutions (2); Electrochemistry (2); Chemical Kinetics (4); D and F Block Elements (2); Coordination Compounds (4); Haloalkanes (3); Haloarenes (3); Aldehydes (3); Polymers (3); Chemistry in everyday life (2)

Biology

Biology paper had a number of case studies that were more like reading comprehension passage with questions very direct from the passage. The case studies covered 12 questions. One question was on Reason-Assertion.

Quite a number of questions were based on female reproduction cycle and system.

Match the following questions covered Scientists and their discoveries, Pregnancy avoidance methods.

If one had covered NCERT well, the paper definitely was easy.

CUET UG General Test Analysis

The general awareness section focused more on static general knowledge.

Questions based on first female Prime Minister, study of birds, moon, soil, capitals and country, authors, mughal rulers posed no difficulty.

Numeral ability had basic questions and if one had practiced well, they would have found the questions easy to solve.

Questions were based on quadratic equations, geometry, time and work, time, speed and distance, HCF, Common factor, Trigonometry, BODMAS, Area, Rhombus, Simple Interest, Cone, Percentages were easy and one would have definitely felt elated.

Reasoning has a couple of questions on Visual reasoning, other than set theory, blood relations, coding, directions, and analogy based questions.

Overall, day 2 of Phase 4 turned out to be an easy one, the expert added.