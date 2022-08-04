CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exam Begins Today; Checklist For Students

Image credit: Careers360 CUET UG 2022 begins from August 4

CUET UG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) phase 2 exams is starting today, August 4. CUET conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in central universities, is being held in two phases. The first phase got over in July and the second one is starting today will continue till August 20.

Applicants must follow certain guidelines while appearing for the CUET phase 2 exams. The CUET UG 2022 will be held in two slots, first between 9 am and 12:15 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. The reporting time for slot one is 7:20 am, while for slot 2 is 1:40 pm. Around 6.8 lakh candidates will appear for CUET slot 2 exams.

The CUET phase 2 admit cards are available at cuet.samarth.ac.in. To access the phase 2 CUET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will be have to use their application numbers and dates of birth. In addition to the CUET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to carry along with them a valid ID proof.

CUET 2022 UG: Things To Carry

CUET 2022 admit card along with self declaration form (printout in A4 size paper). Additional photograph (same as uploaded on the application form). Valid photo ID. Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml). Personal transparent water bottle. PwD Certificate and Scribe related documents, if applicable.

CUET Phase 2 Exam: Things Not Allowed

Personal belongings, including handbags, jewelry, hats, communication devices like smartphones and smartwatches will not allowed inside the CUET 2022 exam venue.