CUET 2022 Day 1 shift 2 postponed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which is holding the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 from July 15 has started its phase 2 exams today, August 4. The CUET 2022 phase 2 exam has been scheduled to be held at 489 exam centres in around 259 cities across India and nine cities outside. The second shift of CUET UG scheduled today has been cancelled across all centres and now will be held between August 12 and August 14, 2022, while its first shift was postponed for a few centres across 17 states due to administrative and technical reasons and NTA has now rescheduled the first shift for the few exam centres. The exam for these centres will be held on August 12. CUET EXAM LIVE

“Due to various administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examination scheduled for 04 August 2022 (first shift) has been postponed to 12 August 2022 for a few examination Centres,” an NTA statement said.

Namsai and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, Nalbari in Assam, New Delhi, Ambala, Bokaro, Giridih, Jamshedpur, Leh, Aurangabad, Wardha, Koraput, Karaikal, Jodhpur, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Tiruvarur, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar, Agartala, Noida, Varanasi and Hooghly are some of the exam centres wherein Day 2 shift 1 exam has been postponed to August 12.

Also, the question paper for the second shift of the CUET UG 2022 phase 2 examination was uploaded at 5 pm and the download at 489 centres started at 5:25 pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 pm, the NTA statement added.

“Reports were asked from the observers /city coordinators on ground. Based on their recommendations, the second shift scheduled for 04 August 2022 (Shift 2) (from 3pm to 6 pm) is cancelled and the same will now be conducted between 12 to 14 August 2022,” NTA said.

However, NTA also has made the provision for candidates to send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number in case the rescheduled date August 12-14 is not suitable.