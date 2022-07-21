Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET UG 2022 will be held on July 15, 16, 19 and 20

CUET UG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 for phase 1 was concluded on July 20, as per NTA, over 1.91 lakh (1,91,586) candidates appeared for Phase 1 exam out of 2.5 lakh (2,50,495) candidates registered. The attendance in the phase 1 recorded at 76.48 per cent, a total of 49,915 candidates appeared from Uttar Pradesh, while from Bihar- 20,840 candidates (84.35) per cent. READ MORE | CUET 2022 Phase 1 Exam Analysis

The national capital Delhi has 16,885 candidates who took the CUET UG 2022 exam, the other states with record number of candidates appeared for the undergraduate (UG) admission test are- Madhya Pradesh- 19,032, Rajasthan- 14,982, Haryana- 11,236.

The northeastern states had the lowest number of candidates who appeared for the CUET. Meghalaya recorded the lowest at 11.28 per cent where only 36 students appeared for the exam out of 319 students allotted slots in phase one. Similarly, Arunachal Pradesh (23.64 per cent), Sikkim (41 per cent), Mizoram (46.7 per cent), Nagaland (53.4 per cent), and Assam (63.3 per cent) had the lowest takers for CUET.

Among the southern states, the minimum attendance was recorded in Karnataka (50 per cent) while, the maximum attendance was recorded in Andhra Pradesh (70 per cent). CUET recorded maximum attendance on day three i.e. July 19- 79 per cent, while the minimum attendance was on day one- July 15 (72.9 per cent).

The CUET UG 2022 phase 2 will be held on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 2022, and will be continued till August 20. About 6.8 lakh candidates are registered for CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exam.