CUET UG 2022: Phase 1 Day 2 Exam Today; Guidelines For Candidates
The CUET UG 2022 phase 1 day 2 exam will be held today. The NTA CUET exam will be held in two slots - morning and afternoon.
CUET UG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase 1 exam for day 2 will be held today, July 16. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET 2022 exam in two slots. The slot 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12:15 am, while the second slot of CUET UG phase 1 day 2 exam will be held from 3 pm to 6:45 pm. The CUET UG 2022 phase 1 day 1 exam was conducted on July 15.
The CUET UG admit card and important advisory for candidates has already been released on the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the instructions while appearing for the CUET examination.
CUET UG 2022: Guidelines For Candidates
Candidates must reach the exam centre as per reporting time only.
Candidates will not be allowed to enter the test venue once the gate is closed.
Candidates will be required to fill the CUET UG admit card, paste photograph and sign
Along with the CUET UG admit card 2022, candidates will be required to carry with them a valid ID proof.
The students should not be allowed to enter the test centre wearing a face mask. The face mask will be provided at the CUET test centre.
Aspirants will be allotted seats indicating roll numbers at the test centre. They have to identify their seating place as per the roll number.
No candidate is allowed to carry any instrument, geometry, pencil box, handbag, purse or any kind of paper, stationery, textual material (printed or written material),
Aspirants are not allowed to carry any electronic gadget, mobile phone, earphone, microphone, pager, calculator, DocuPen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder or other electronic devices.
The rough sheets will be provided to candidates in the examination hall for any calculation or writing work. Candidates have to hand over the same to the invigilator on completion of the test.
If a candidate is indulged in unfair means practices, his/ her candidature will be cancelled and will be debarred for 3 years in the future.
Those who are claiming for the PwBD category have to bring the PwBD certificate issued by the authorised medical officer.