CUET UG 2022: Phase 1 Day 2 Exam Today; Guidelines For Candidates

CUET UG 2022 phase 1 day 2 exam today

CUET UG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase 1 exam for day 2 will be held today, July 16. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET 2022 exam in two slots. The slot 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12:15 am, while the second slot of CUET UG phase 1 day 2 exam will be held from 3 pm to 6:45 pm. The CUET UG 2022 phase 1 day 1 exam was conducted on July 15.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

The CUET UG admit card and important advisory for candidates has already been released on the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the instructions while appearing for the CUET examination.

CUET UG 2022: Guidelines For Candidates