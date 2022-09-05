CUET UG 2022: Over 14 Lakh Candidates Await Answer Key; NTA Result Website, Expected Date

CUET UG answer key 2022 soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in

As many as 14.9 lakh candidates await the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 answer key. The National Testing Agency (NTA) held CUET UG 2022 in phases, the first phase which started on July 15, got over with phase 6 on August 30. CUET UG 2022 was conducted at 489 exam centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside. When out, the cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in will update the CUET 2022 answer key. As per reports, CUET answer key UG is expected to be issued on September 6 and CUET 2022 result is expected to be declared on September 13-14, 2022.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here! Admissions at UPES. #65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

NTA will likely issue the CUET UG 2022 response sheets of candidates along with the answer key. The response sheet and CUET answer keys can also be challenged by candidates. NTA will declare the result and issue the final CUET UG answer key after considering the grievances of the candidates.

How to Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022

STEP 1: Visit NTA’s official website -- nta.ac.in or cuet.samarth.ac.in

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the designated CUET UG 2022 Answer Key under Latest Announcement

STEP 3: On the next window click on the designated ‘Answer Key’ link

STEP 4: Click and access the CUET UG 2022 answer key

STEP 5: Download the answer keys of CUET UG 2022 and tally the marks scored