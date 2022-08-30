CUET UG 2022: Over 1 Lakh Candidates Appear On The Last Day Of Phase 6 Exam

  • Home
The last day of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase 6 exam concluded today, August 30.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 30, 2022 11:01 pm IST

CUET UG 2022 Phase Six Last Day

CUET UG 2022: The last day of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase 6 exam concluded today, August 30. The fourth and last day of CUET UG recorded the attendance of over 1.40 lakh candidates (1,40,559). "As per initial reports of today, due to slow internet speed, the examination at Centre Radha Govind University, Ramgarh, Jharkhand could not be conducted. However, the detailed report is awaited. Examination for 103 affected candidates will be conducted shortly," NTA said in a statement.

The last day of CUET examination was conducted in 444 Examination Centres throughout 239 Cities including 4 cities outside India (Muscat, Riyadh, Dubai, and Sharjah) in both sessions. The debut edition of CUET UG recorded 60 per cent attendance across the country. The CUET UG 2022 phase 6 was commenced on August 24 in both sessions for 72,729 candidates. The second and third day of CUET phase 6 was conducted for 52,139 candidates and 66,466 candidates, respectively.

CUET UG 2022: First Edition Overview

Phases

Dates of Examination

Number of Candidates

Phase 1

July 15, 16, 19, and 20, 2022

2.49 lakh

Phase 2

August 4, 5, and 6, 2022

1.91 lakh

Phase 3

August 7, 8, and 10, 2022

1.91 lakh

Phase 4

August 17, 18 and 20, 2022

3.72 lakh

Phase 5

August 21, 22, and 23, 2022

2.01 lakh

Phase 6

August 24, 25, 26 and 30, 2022

2.86 lakh

A total of 2.86 lakh candidates have appeared in the CUET UG phase 6 exam conducted on August 24, 25, 26 and 30, 2022. The five phases of CUET UG 2022 have already been held and about 12.04 lakh candidates have taken the exam. The NTA has suggested candidates to regular visit the official websites -- nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in, for answer key and results.

