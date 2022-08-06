CUET UG 2022: NTA Vows To Take Strict Action Against Centres Failed To Conduct Exam

Image credit: Careers360 CUET UG 2022 Phase Two started on August 4

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency will take strict actions against centres failed to conduct CUET UG 2022 exam on August 5. Taking cognisance of the inconvenience faced by the students in some of the centres of CUET, NTA reviewed the entire situation yesterday and found that some of the centres failed to comply with the laid down protocols. "Any incidence of non compliance/sabotage/ignorance will be viewed very seriously and strict action will be taken against those centres to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in future," NTA statement mentioned. CUET 2022 Analysis LIVE

As per NTA, the grievances of affected students can be addressed at email cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Candidates must mention their application number in the subject. ALSO READ | NTA Postpones CUET UG 2022 Exam At 53 Centres Today

NTA postponed the CUET UG exam on day two at 50 centres across the country following reports of technical glitches. The CUET UG 2022 exams for the candidates affected will be held between August 12 and August 14, 2022. "Examination scheduled for first shift on 5th August 2022 has been postponed at 20 examination centres. Examination scheduled for second shift on 5th August 2022 is postponed at 30 centres," NTA said in a statement.

"NTA took immediate note of reports of technical issues in some centres. Reports were asked from the observers /city coordinators on ground. Based on their recommendations, decision of postponement has been taken. NTA is committed to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in the best interests of the students," NTA added.

In case, the dates between August 12-14, 2022 are not suitable, the candidates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date.