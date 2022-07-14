  • Home
CUET UG 2022: NTA To Consider Requests For Change Of Exam Centre, UGC Chairman Assures Applicants

CUET 2022 Exam: The UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that requests for change of exam centres will be considered and CUET 2022 candidates need not get anxious.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 14, 2022 4:48 pm IST
New Delhi:

Assuring the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) applicants, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that requests for change of exam centres will be considered and CUET 2022 candidates need not get anxious. At least 98 per cent candidates appearing for the CUET has been allotted the exam centres in the city of their choice, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

As per ANI, the Chairman today said: “Some students who are appearing for CUET-UG have requested for change of examination center. Requests for a change of centers are being considered by NTA and students need not feel anxious about it.”

CUET 2022 is all set to be held from tomorrow, July 15. CUET 2022 will continue till August 20. NTA has already released the exam city intimation slips mentioning the exam city of CUET Phase 1 and Phase 2. The CUET UG 2022 will be held for approximately 14.9 lakh candidates, with around 8.10 lakh candidates in the first slot and 6.8 lakh candidates appearing in the second. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects across 90 universities, a National Testing Agency (NTA) statement said.

CISCE, CBSE Result 2022 Live: ICSE 10th Result Likely Tomorrow; Direct Link, Time, Official Website
ICSE Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
NEET UG 2022: Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone Medical Entrance
JKBOSE 10th Jammu Division Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
Plea in Supreme Court To Accommodate Ukraine-Returned Medical Students In Indian Medical Colleges
