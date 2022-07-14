CUET UG 2022: NTA To Consider Requests For Change Of Exam Centre, UGC Chairman Assures Applicants

UGC Chairman assures applicants that requests for CUET UG exam centres will be considered

Assuring the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) applicants, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that requests for change of exam centres will be considered and CUET 2022 candidates need not get anxious. At least 98 per cent candidates appearing for the CUET has been allotted the exam centres in the city of their choice, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

As per ANI, the Chairman today said: “Some students who are appearing for CUET-UG have requested for change of examination center. Requests for a change of centers are being considered by NTA and students need not feel anxious about it.”

Some students who are appearing for CUET-UG have requested for change of examination center. Requests for a change of centers are being considered by NTA and students need not feel anxious about it. M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/rLAs09v4lw — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

CUET 2022 is all set to be held from tomorrow, July 15. CUET 2022 will continue till August 20. NTA has already released the exam city intimation slips mentioning the exam city of CUET Phase 1 and Phase 2. The CUET UG 2022 will be held for approximately 14.9 lakh candidates, with around 8.10 lakh candidates in the first slot and 6.8 lakh candidates appearing in the second. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects across 90 universities, a National Testing Agency (NTA) statement said.