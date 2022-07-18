CUET UG 2022: NTA Asks Candidates To Reach Day 3 Exam Centre As Mentioned On Admit Card

CUET 2022 day 3 exam tomorrow; candidates asked to go the exam centres as mentioned on the admit card

The Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) is underway. The CUET UG 2022 exam which started the exam on Friday, July 15 will end on August 20. The third day of entrance test for admission to UG courses in central universities is scheduled to be held tomorrow, July 19. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked the candidates to reach the exam centre as mentioned on the CUET UG admit card.

An NTA statement issued today said: “Several queries have been received from candidates regarding change of Centre for their examination scheduled on 19 July 2022.”

“Candidates are hereby informed that they should go to the Centre mentioned on their Admit Card downloaded from the website cuet.samarth.ac.in,” it added.

The cuet.samarth.ac.in website is hosting the CUET phase 1 admit cards. To access the phase 1 CUET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth. In addition to the CUET UG admit cards, candidates will be required to carry along with them a valid ID proof.

CUET aspirants should report to the exam centres before the reporting time.

The candidate must download and print all pages that come with their admit card and carry to the exam centre. The document required for CUET exam hall are listed below: