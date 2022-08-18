CUET UG 2022: Jairam Ramesh Blames Modi Government 'Incompetence' For Exam Cancellation At 13 Centres

  • Home
Jairam Ramesh said that it was due to the incompetence and lack of preparedness of the ruling dispensation that the CUET UG 2022 exam had to be cancelled in 13 centres.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 18, 2022 11:15 am IST
New Delhi:

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday hit out at the Modi government over glitches in holding the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) UG, saying it was due to the incompetence and lack of preparedness of the ruling dispensation.

"The Common University Entrance Test had to be cancelled in 13 centres today affecting close to 8,700 aspirants. This has been happening repeatedly under the excuse of 'unavoidable technical glitches," he said on Twitter. "The real reason is sheer incompetence and lack of preparation by Modi Sarkar!," Mr Ramesh added.

UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said, "Due to some unavoidable technical reasons, examination scheduled for today was cancelled in 13 centres in Shift 1 and Shift 2. A total of 8,693 candidates were affected out of 1.45 lakh candidates. All the affected candidates will get a chance for a retest on August 25."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Common University Entrance Test Central Government
