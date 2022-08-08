  • Home
CUET UG 2022 Held On August 8 Conducted Well In Both Session, Says UGC Chairman

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase two held today, August 8, at 275 exam centres across the country.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 8, 2022 11:03 pm IST
CUET UG 2022 Exam

CUET UG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase two held today, August 8, at 275 exam centres across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken all possible steps to ensure the smooth conduct of the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses. UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in his official tweet informed that as many as 64,472 students appeared in the CUET UG held on August 8. The exam was very well conducted in both morning and evening sessions.

Due to very heavy landslide, only three candidates reached at two centres of Itanagar. "However, in two centres of Itanagar (Rajiv Gandhi University and NIT), where 36 and 154 candidates were scheduled to take the test, only three candidates could reach the centres due to very heavy landslide," he tweeted.

For those candidates who could not reach at these two centres, their examination will be held between August 24 to 28, 2022. The candidates are advised to keep visiting NTA website -- nta.ac.in for updates regarding the examination. The CUET phase three of the exam will be held on August 17, 18, and 20, as scheduled.

Common University Entrance Test
