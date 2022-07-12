CUET UG 2022 From July 15; Six Quick Tips On How To Ace Your Exams

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET UG 2022 preparation tips

CUET UG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 will be held from July 15 to August 20 at different examination centres in 500 cities across India. Over 14.90 lakh (14,90,000) candidates appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam which will be held in two slots- slot 1 and 2. "Candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology have been taken to Phase II, keeping in view the NEET (UG) - 2022 being held on 17 July 2022 (Sunday)," NTA statement mentioned. CUET UG 2022 admit card will be released today at 6 PM, candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in using application number and date of birth.

As just days left for the CUET UG 2022 exam, the candidates might be at their last leg of preparations. To boost their preparation at the last minute, the experts have shared the preparation tips. According to Dr Rajat Khandelwal, Educator, Unacademy, as CUET UG 2022 will be a deciding factor for UG admissions, aspirants need to have a precise and planned strategy to ace the exam.

CUET UG 2022: Last-Minute Preparation Tips By Expert

Paper Pattern: Aspirants should familiarise themselves with the CUET syllabus and the exam pattern. This year's CUET syllabus is based on the NCERT class 12 textbooks. Therefore, it is important for aspirants to carefully read, understand and internalise the exam pattern. CUET exam assesses candidates based on their understanding of the text, comprehension, and analytical skills hence while preparing, aspirants must concentrate on the concepts and practice them extensively to score well

Mock Test: The best way to analyse and work on strengths and weaknesses is by self-assessing through mock tests. Aspirants should give at least one mock test every week as it will help them identify and focus on their strengths and weak areas. Mock tests taken in real life simulations also help one manage their time better

Adopt 30/70 Rule: Time management during the last few days is vital. Aspirants should divide their time basis the 30/70 rule, wherein, 30 per cent is for grasping concepts and 70 per cent is for practising questions. Practising regularly will help Learners in attempting questions of varying levels of difficulty and concepts that help in developing analytical insights which are essential for acing CUET

Pomodoro For Concentration: Pomodoro is a brilliant technique for improving concentration during preparations. Set a timer of 25 minutes and focus on completing one topic until the timer goes off. After the session ends, mark off one Pomodoro and list down what has been completed. Take a five-minute break after every Pomodoro and give your eyes and mind some rest. After four Pomodoro’s, you can take a long break of 15-30 minutes. This technique allows aspirants to productively manage their time with minimum distractions

Identify Strong Areas: Before appearing for the exam, shortlist the sections that you are confident about. Create a sheet with a list of topics and spend some time categorising them according to your strong and weak segments. While this will help aspirants in understanding their strengths, it will also give them defined areas for improvement

Revision Is Key: Lastly, consistency and revision are the keys to excel in an exam. The revision will give aspirants a quick recapitulation of important topics, charts/diagrams, formulas, etc in the syllabus. While going through notes is crucial, one can also use additional techniques such as flashcards to boost preparation.

This year, 8.10 lakh (Eight lakh and ten thousand) candidates applied in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 (Six lakh eighty thousand) candidates in the second slot. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects across 90 Universities. For details on CUET UG 2022, please visit the website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.