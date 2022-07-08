CUET UG 2022 From July 15; Key Points On Marking Scheme

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) for admission to central universities for the academic session 2022-23 is set to be held from next week. According to the CUET UG 2022 dates, the entrance test is scheduled on July 15-16, July 19-20, August 4-8, and August 10. The CUET UG 2022 will be conducted in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India.

Although only seven days are left before the start of CUET 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA), is yet to issue the CUET UG admit card 2022. As seen in other tests organised by NTA, the testing agency might first announce CUET UG exam city centres. NTA CUET UG exam city intimation slips will enable an applicant to plan their travel towards the exam city. CUET UG 2022 exam city intimation slips and CUET 2022 UG admit card will be made available for download at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

CUET UG 2022 Marking Scheme

For CUET UG multiple-choice questions, an official statement said, to answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it shall be addressed in the following manner:

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1) Unanswered or marked for review will be given no mark (0) If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks(+5) marks

