CUET UG 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Here’s Direct Link

NTA CUET answer key out

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) answer key today, September 16. The CUET 2022 answer keys have been issued for all the phases of the university entrance test held between July 15 and August 30 in 20 days and 38 slots. The cuet.samarth.ac.in is hosting the CUET UG final answer key 2022. CUET UG 2022 Result Live

The CUET 2022 scores can be calculated with the help of CUET answer keys and candidates can predict and check the institutions that will accept their CUET 2022 scores for admission. NTA has also declared the CUET UG result 2022. NTA had earlier issued the CUET answer keys.

"Candidates were asked to challenge against the provisional answer key from September 8 to 10. Challenges received online were placed before the concerned subject experts for verification. The NTA has now finalized the answer keys. This massive exercise involved a total of 2,219 question papers in 13 mediums," an NTA statement issued today said.

The CUET UG 2022 result has been processed on the basis of the CUET final answer keys. No grievance with regard to CUET UG answer keys after the declaration of CUET UG result 2022, NTA statement said earlier.

CUET UG Answer Key 2022 Direct Link

CUET Answer Key 2022: Steps To Download