CUET UG 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Important Things To Keep In Mind

CUET UG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase 2 exam for day 1 will commence tomorrow, August 4. The CUET entrance exam will be conducted in two slots. Candidates have to report at the examination centre two hours before the commencement of exam. The slot 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12:15 am, while the second slot 2 of CUET UG exam will be held from 3 pm to 6:45 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 3, issued the admit card of candidates whose exam is slated to held on August 4, 5 and 6, 2022. While, the admit card for the remaining candidates will be issued after August 6 on the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2022 question paper is comprised of four sections. The first section is the language section which is divided into two parts. Section 1A will consist of 13 languages and Section 1B which has 20 languages. The second section of the question paper has 27 domain-specific subjects. The syllabus of domain subjects is based on Class 12 NCERT textbooks. The third section of CUET paper is based on the general test.

Candidates about to appear for the CUET UG 2022 should keep the following points in mind