CUET 2022 Exam From July 15: Check Preparation Tips To Ace Common University Entrance Test

CUET UG 2022 preparation tips

The Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) will be held from July 15. As per the CUET 2022 entrance exam pattern, the CUET UG question paper will have four sections. The CUET 2022 question paper will include a compulsory language test, two domain-specific tests, and a general test.

Sharing some CUET 2022 preparation tips, Madhukar Kumar Bhagat Author, in a statement said: “A well-thought-out preparation plan helps to keep your preparation on a tight leash and prevents you from becoming complacent and going astray.”

Mr Bhagat also said that thorough practice and solving practice papers with an indicative time frame is a crucial strategy to prepare for this exam.

“Concentration is a key virtue for being successful in any examination and it is more so in an aptitude test. In a test of a specific subject, what is important is whether you know the right answer or the technique to solve the question. But in an aptitude test, even if you know how to solve a particular question, your focus and attention will be pertinent in enabling you to pick the right choice and sticking to the time schedule. Techniques like pranayam, relaxation exercises, and so on, are tested methods to improve concentration,” the author added.

During the entire course of preparation, Mr Bhagat said, some degree of anxiety and nervousness is likely to take place.

He further said: “A bit of anxiety is normal and even helpful, as it peps up our system and prevents us from becoming casual and complacent. But it is important not to let anxiety besiege us. Techniques such as taking walks, listening to light music, mild exercising or simply taking a break from studies for a short while, can be helpful to some. One must find what suits and helps him or her to overcome the building pressure. But, it is important to build in some activity in your daily routine which helps you to cope with your anxiety and helps you relax.”

The administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), is yet to issue the CUET 2022 UG admit card. As soon as the CUET UG admit card is issued, applicants will be able to download the admit cards from the official websites -- cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. As per the CUET UG dates 2022, the entrance test has been scheduled to be conducted on July 15, July 16, July 19, July 20, August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8, and August 10. CUET UG, as a first, will be held for admission to central universities for the academic session 2022-23.